Suspect in Benghazi attacks due for first court appearance

WASHINGTON (AP) — A militant in Libya accused of playing an instrumental role in the Benghazi attacks is scheduled to appear Friday in federal court in Washington.

Mustafa al-Imam was captured days ago by U.S. special forces in a Navy SEAL-led raid.

He faces three criminal charges that were filed in May 2015 but only recently unsealed: killing or conspiring to kill someone during an attack on a federal facility, providing support for terrorists, and using a firearm in connection with a violent crime.

Al-Imam is the second suspect in the Benghazi attacks who’s been captured by the U.S. and brought to court.

Ahmed Abu Khattala, a suspected ringleader in the September 2012 attack on the diplomatic compound, is currently on trial in Washington.