Meet this week’s St. Louis RV’s Salute to Service winner.

Congratulations to Courtney from the U.S. Air Force.

When I called Aunt Kelly to tell her the good news I had her niece Courtney who she nominated listening in on the phone line to hear how proud her family is of her accomplishments.

“My niece Courtney joined the air force 9 years ago out of high school. She has been stationed in Washington, Arkansas, and just recently moved to Colorado. She has been deployed to Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan for months at a time. She just recently made Tech Sergeant which at her age is typically not heard of. She studied extremely hard and set the goal to make Tech by the age of 25. We are beyond proud of her service to our country and she is my concert going buddy whenever she’s able to take leave and come visit. Courtney plans to make the Air Force her career and retire. Her and husband Justin would like to start a family soon but wanted to make sure no deployments are in the near future. Courtney’s grandfather and brother both served in the Air Force as well. Thank you for doing a contest to honor our service men and women. Old Dominion is our favorite band and we actually went to Arkansas before she got orders to see them in Little Rock! This would be amazing to win and go with her before Christmas!”

You still have time to nominate your Military member or First Responder. Just click here.

RROOFF!!!

Bo