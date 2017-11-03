Court records: Mueller estimates 3-week trial for Manafort

WASHINGTON (AP) — Court documents show Special Counsel Robert Mueller thinks it will take three weeks to present a case against ex-Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.

A filing made public Friday in federal court in Washington by Mueller prosecutor Kyle Freeny estimates 15 trial days to present the case to a jury.

On Monday, Mueller filed a 12-count indictment against Manafort, who served as Trump’s campaign chairman, and his deputy Gates. The charges include violations of federal money laundering, foreign lobbying and banking laws.

Manafort and Gates have both pleaded not guilty. They’ve been placed on house arrest and released on multi-million dollar bonds.

In court papers, lawyers for Manafort called Mueller’s case “embellished,” and asked a judge to ease the terms of his pre-trial confinement.