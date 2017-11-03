CMA host Brad Paisley calls media restrictions unfair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brad Paisley, co-host of the Country Music Association Awards, is calling on the organization to rescind media restrictions barring reporters from asking about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, gun rights or political affiliations at the awards show.

Paisley tweeted Friday morning that he’s sure the CMA “will do the right thing and rescind these ridiculous and unfair press guidelines”

In media guidelines for Wednesday’s 51st annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, the association said the restrictions were “out of respect for the artists directly or indirectly involved” and they wanted everyone “to feel comfortable talking to press.” Media who strayed from the guidelines could have their credentials “potentially revoked via security escort.”

Representatives for the CMA didn’t immediately return calls and messages Friday.

Other artists chimed in on the restrictions since the CMA issued them Thursday. Maren Morris, who has two nominations and is scheduled to perform, tweeted: “Country music has always been about the truth. Out of respect for the Las Vegas victims, let’s keep it that way.”

Rocker Ryan Adams tweeted a list of approved topics for the CMAs, including wagon wheels, bacon and repurposed barn wood.