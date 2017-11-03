AP Top News at 12:30 a.m. EDT
2017-11-03
House GOP revises tax bill, makes it less generous
NYPD says it is building rape case against Harvey Weinstein
Bergdahl spared from prison; Trump calls sentence ‘disgrace’
JFK files say rumors of CIA link to Oswald ‘unfounded’
Inside story: How Russians hacked the Democrats’ emails
LeBron scores 57, Cavaliers top Wizards 130-122 to end skid
Laurence Fishburne files for divorce after 15-year marriage
Trump visits Pearl Harbor, USS Arizona memorial
Asians talk about expectations for Trump’s visit
Sheriff: Las Vegas shooter had lost money, been depressed