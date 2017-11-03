Open
Close
Friday, November 3, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:30 a.m. EDT

AP Top News at 12:30 a.m. EDT

House GOP revises tax bill, makes it less generous

NYPD says it is building rape case against Harvey Weinstein

Bergdahl spared from prison; Trump calls sentence ‘disgrace’

JFK files say rumors of CIA link to Oswald ‘unfounded’

Inside story: How Russians hacked the Democrats’ emails

LeBron scores 57, Cavaliers top Wizards 130-122 to end skid

Laurence Fishburne files for divorce after 15-year marriage

Trump visits Pearl Harbor, USS Arizona memorial

Asians talk about expectations for Trump’s visit

Sheriff: Las Vegas shooter had lost money, been depressed

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.