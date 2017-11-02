The Latest: Trump repeats death penalty call for suspect

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on the investigation into the deadly bike path attack in Manhattan (all times local):

9 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he’d love to send the suspect in New York City’s deadly truck attack to Guantanamo Bay. But Trump tweets that the judicial process at the Cuban detention center takes longer than the federal court system.

Trump tweeted again Thursday, hours after saying Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH’ sah-YEE’-pawf) should get the death penalty.

The president doubled down on his earlier tweet, typing, “Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!”

The president had said Wednesday he would consider sending Saipov to Guantanamo Bay. But that avenue appeared closed after prosecutors brought terrorism charges against the Uzbek immigrant in federal court in New York on Wednesday.

Trump tweeted Thursday that there is “also something appropriate” about keeping Saipov “in the home of the horrible crime he committed.”

___

8:10 a.m.

A New York Police Department official says authorities are not seeing anything that leads them to believe anyone else was involved in the bike path rampage.

Deputy Commissioner John Miller said Thursday on “CBS This Morning” that Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH’ sy-EE’-pawf) is the only suspect, but that could change. The 29-year-old was charged Wednesday with terrorism and other crimes.

Miller says he Saipov was “following ISIS instructions” to “yell it out” and spread the terrorist agenda.

Miller says the group suggests leaving leaflets at the scene of terrorist acts.

Eight people were killed in Tuesday’s attack near the World Trade Center.

Saipov’s lawyer, David Patton, says he hopes “everyone lets the judicial process play out.”

__

1 a.m.

Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group’s online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two months.

They say Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH’ sy-EE’-pawf) chose to attack on Halloween because he believed streets would be extra crowded, and he rented a truck ahead of time to practice turning it.

Authorities also say that after killing eight people in Tuesday’s attack, Saipov told investigators that he felt good about what he’d done.

Those details emerged in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday against the 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant. He’s facing federal terrorism charges that could carry the death penalty.

Saipov’s appointed lawyer, David Patton, says he hopes “everyone lets the judicial process play out.”

Meanwhile, the FBI is questioning a second Uzbek man.