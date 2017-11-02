The Latest: Feldman identifies man he says molested him

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on sexual harassment allegations against powerful figures in Hollywood and other industries (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

Actor Corey Feldman is identifying a man he said molested him when he was a young teen.

In an appearance on “The Dr. Oz Show” that aired Thursday, Feldman said he was assaulted at age 13 or 14 by the man, adding that “multiple people” also abused him.

Feldman made his comments in an interview with series host Mehmet Oz and in an on-air call that Oz identified as being to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison says the department is aware of the show, but no report has yet been filed.

The person Feldman identified could not be immediately located.

In recent TV interviews and online, Feldman said he planned to make an independent film that would bring to light child sexual abuse in Hollywood by telling his own, uncensored story and was fundraising for it.

Feldman gained fame in the 1980s with films including “Gremlins,” ”The Goonies” and “Stand by Me.”

In a 2011 interview with the Daily Mail website, Feldman said he was “literally surrounded” by pedophiles as a young actor and claimed abuse was a rampant problem in Hollywood.

___

7:50 p.m.

Los Angeles police say they are investigating after a second woman came forward to report criminal wrongdoing involving film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Los Angeles police spokesman Josh Rubenstein confirmed the investigation to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

He says the incident occurred in 2015 but police declined to provide any other details.

Los Angeles police are also investigating another report filed by an Italian actress who said she was raped by Weinstein in 2013. That investigation is still ongoing.

Authorities in Beverly Hills, London and New York are also investigating Weinstein for possible criminal cases.

___

4:40 p.m.

CBS’ “Late Show” says a pre-taped interview with Jeremy Piven won’t air Friday amid a sexual harassment allegation against the actor.

In a statement Thursday, a “Late Show” spokesperson said that Piven’s appearance was taped Monday, one day before the accusation by actress and reality star Ariane Bellamar was made public.

Since the show is unable to address what it called “recent developments,” Piven’s segment is being replaced with a new guest, according to the “Late Show” statement. The substitute guest’s name was not immediately announced.

On Tuesday, Bellamar said that Piven, the Emmy-winning star of HBO’s “Entourage” and now in the freshman CBS drama “Wisdom of the Crowd,” groped her on two occasions.

Piven has said he unequivocally denies what he labeled an “appalling” allegation.

___

4:30 p.m.

Billboard magazine’s chief strategy officer has stepped down following an allegation from a woman who says he sexually harassed her seven years ago when both were working at another music magazine.

According to an internal memo to staffers, Billboard says it takes “these matters very seriously” and that the magazine and executive Stephen Blackwell have “agreed to part ways.”

Amy Rose Spiegel, now 26, and the author of “Action: A Book About Sex,” claimed on Twitter that Blackwell “harassed me and other women, particularly the youngest ones, who reported directly to him” when they worked at the magazine Death & Taxes.

Blackwell is the latest figure in the music industry to be linked to allegations of misusing their power. On Wednesday, Kirt Webster, a major country music publicist who has represented high profile clients like Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Kid Rock and Hank Williams Jr., was accused of sexually assaulting an aspiring country singer. Webster’s company called them “egregious and untrue allegations.”

___

12:00 p.m.

Attorneys for the company co-founded by film mogul Harvey Weinstein say they want to depose him in a lawsuit he filed seeking his employment file and emails.

Weinstein says he needs the records from The Weinstein Company Holdings to defend himself in potential civil and criminal cases, and to help the company respond to a civil rights investigation by New York’s attorney general.

An attorney for company told a Delaware judge Thursday that Weinstein needs to be deposed to determine his true purpose in demanding the documents, which she suggested is purely personal and thus not allowed under Delaware corporation law.

The judge said he would hold a January hearing to decide whether Weinstein’s demand for corporate records should be granted.