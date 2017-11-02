Gratitude and hammocks: Oprah’s out with her favorite things

NEW YORK (AP) — Nothing says ho, ho, ho quite like Oprah Winfrey’s annual list of her favorite things.

Released Thursday, the shopping guide for 2017 is the longest yet at 102 items for men, women, children and pets. It spans cozy loungewear like a pair of sheepskin slides to pricey tech, including a $2,000 TV that turns into a framed work of art. There are food items, including dinner for four from New York City’s famed Katz’s deli, and home goods, too, such as an herb jar that will keep your thyme fresh.

There’s even a free offering: downloads of Winfrey’s conversations on her “Super Soul Sunday” show.

The list is shoppable at Amazon.com/Oprah, with discount codes for the site and the sites of the companies lucky enough to have been picked.