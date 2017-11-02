Director Tom Tykwer to head Berlin film festival jury

BERLIN (AP) — German director Tom Tykwer will head the jury at this winter’s Berlin International Film Festival.

Festival organizers announced Thursday that they have chosen the German director of “A Hologram for the King,” ”Cloud Atlas” and “Run Lola Run,” among other films, to be jury president at the event’s 68th edition in February.

The Berlin event is the first of the year’s major European film festivals. It will run from Feb. 15-25. Tykwer said that he and the festival “have a fantastic and broad history with each other.”

Other members of the jury that will award the top Golden Bear prize and other awards weren’t immediately announced, and there are no details yet of the festival program.

Dutch director Paul Verhoeven led the jurors at the 2017 festival.