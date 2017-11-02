Open
Close
Thursday, November 2, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top U.S. News at 12:25 a.m. EDT

AP Top U.S. News at 12:25 a.m. EDT

The Latest: IS calls NY attacker ‘soldier of the caliphate’

Attack victims honored as city, investigators, seek answers

4 police officers charged after kicking burning bystander

Suspect walked off job hours before Colorado Walmart attack

Dakota Access builder and Corps object to tribal proposal

Muslims in NJ city fear another backlash after latest attack

US won’t extradite American charged with murder to Tonga

California fire victims seek housing in tight, pricey market

Suspect in student’s death strolled library during manhunt

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.