10 Things to Know for Today

1. ‘FELT GOOD ABOUT WHAT HE HAD DONE’

Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group’s online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two months.

2. HOUSE GOP READY TO UNVEIL TAX PLAN

The proposal makes major changes yet is looking to preserve current tax rules for retirement accounts and retain a top income-tax rate for million-dollar earners.

3. RUSSIAN HACKERS HAD WIDER SCOPE

The cyber breach that upended the U.S. presidential election also targeted thousands of other entities of interest to the Kremlin, a digital hit list obtained by the AP finds.

4. WHAT EMOTIONS TRUMP’S UPCOMING VISIT TO ASIA IS INSPIRING

Fear, resignation, indignation, morbid curiosity — even, according to one South Korean politician, feelings of national disgrace.

5. EX-TRUMP AIDES DUE BACK IN COURT FOLLOWING INDICTMENT

Paul Manafort, who led the campaign for several months last year, will appear in Washington’s federal court with co-defendant and business associate, Rick Gates.

6. SUU KYI VISITS MYANMAR REGION TORN BY ROHINGYA CONFLICT

The Nobel Peace laureate is headed to where the Muslim minority have fled state-led violence that has spiraled into Asia’s worst refugee crisis in decades.

7. CIA RELEASES 470,000 MORE FILES FROM 2011 BIN LADEN RAID

Never-before-seen video of the al-Qaida leader’s son and potential successor exhibits the first public look at Hamza bin Laden as an adult.

8. BERGDAHL PENALTY PHASE NEARING A CONCLUSION

Closing arguments are expected soon as today for the Army sergeant convicted of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy in Afghanistan in 2009.

9. FINANCIAL WORLD AWAITS TRUMP’S ANNOUNCEMENT ON FED CHOICE

All signs suggest that the president’s pick is Jerome Powell, a member of the Fed’s board, to replace Janet Yellen when her term ends in February.

10. FROM LAUGHINGSTOCK TO LIFT OFF

MVP George Springer and the Houston Astros win the first World Series championship in their 56-year history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.