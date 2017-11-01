San Juan mayor questions abrupt postponement of hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz is questioning why Republicans abruptly postponed a House hearing where she was scheduled to testify about the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria on Puerto Rico.

Cruz, who has tangled with President Donald Trump about the federal response, suggested the White House did not want to hear her criticism.

The mayor was referring to a hearing about the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s preparedness and response capabilities that was scheduled for Wednesday morning and was supposed to include testimony from both Cruz and FEMA Administrator Brock Long.

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson of Mississippi, the top Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee, had invited Cruz to testify. He told reporters he was given no explanation for the postponement.