Police: Taxi hits pedestrians in central London; not terror

LONDON (AP) — British police say they are responding to a “serious injury accident” involving a taxi and pedestrians in London’s busy Covent Garden area.

The Metropolitan Police says it’s not thought to be terrorism.

Witnesses reported on twitter that a black London cab mounted the sidewalk Wednesday afternoon.

The Transport for London authority said a major road in the area was closed “due to a serious collision.”

No other details were immediately available.

Covent Garden is one of London’s most popular spots for tourists and visitors.