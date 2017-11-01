Climbing to be banned on sacred red rock formation Uluru

SYDNEY (AP) — Climbing the dramatic rock formation Uluru will be banned in two years after declining as visitors to the Australian scenic landmark increasingly recognize its sacredness to indigenous people.

A park board made up of a majority of the traditional owners of the land where the rock stands made the decision Wednesday.

One of the landowners, Sammy Wilson, said, “It is an extremely important place, not a playground or theme park like Disneyland.”

The red monolith is inside Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park near Alice Springs, some 2,100 kilometers (1,300 miles) northwest of Sydney.

Figures from Parks Australia indicated only 16 percent of visitors climbed the rock between 2011 and 2015, down from 74 percent in the 1990s. Around 300,000 people visit yearly, with Australians and then Japanese most likely to climb.