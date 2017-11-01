Black Lives Matter founder urges Australians to fight racism

SYDNEY (AP) — Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has called on Australians to make a courageous stand and heal the nation’s divisive racial problems, urging the country’s government to heed the demands of its indigenous people.

In Australia to accept the Sydney Peace Prize on behalf of her movement, Cullors said Australia’s racial problems mirrored those of the United States, and that her movement stood in solidarity with Australia’s indigenous population.

Cullors urged Australia’s government to listen to its indigenous communities, and called on rank and file Australians to stand up to fight racism in all walks of life.

The foundation awarding the prize credits Black Lives Matter for “building a powerful movement for racial equality, courageously reigniting a global conversation around state violence and racism.”