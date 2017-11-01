10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. FEDS: ATTACKER SPURRED BY PROPAGANDA

Prosecutors bring terrorism charges against the Uzbek immigrant accused in the truck rampage in New York that left eight people dead, saying that he responded to the Islamic State group’s online calls to action.

2. TRUMP DEMANDS ‘MUCH TOUGHER’ IMMIGRATION LAW

Roused by the first major ISIS-inspired attack on U.S. soil since he took office, the president urges swift repeal of the visa lottery program under which suspect Sayfullo Saipov entered the country.

3. TROVE SHOWS RUSSIA’S CYBER INTRUSION

Congress releases a cache of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process.

4. WHAT’S FALLOUT FROM SHIP ACCIDENTS

U.S. Navy leaders recommend sweeping changes to address systemic problems across the Pacific fleet that led to two deadly ship collisions.

5. HOLLYWOOD’S SEX HARASSMENT CRISIS WIDENS

Film director Brett Ratner is caught up in the scandal after six women — including actress Olivia Munn — accuse him of misconduct.

6. HOW WINDS ARE SHIFTING ON CUBA

The U.S. votes against a U.N. resolution condemning America’s economic embargo against Cuba, reversing last year’s abstention by the Obama administration.

7. HOUSE REPUBLICANS SCRAMBLE TO FINALIZE TAX BILL

The first major tax overhaul in three decades faces opposition from some GOP lawmakers fearful about constituents losing a cherished deduction for state and local taxes.

8. WHO’S STANDING PAT, WITH NEW BOSS ON WAY

The Federal Reserve keeps its key interest rate unchanged as a new Fed leader is about to be announced.

9. ‘NOT THE PEOPLE’S CHAMP’

Tyrese details his issues with his “Fast & Furious” co-star Dwayne Johnson in multiple social media posts.

10. BLUE DEVILS RIDING HIGH (AGAIN)

Duke is No. 1 in the AP preseason college basketball poll for the second straight season