Eagles get Jay Ajayi from Dolphins for 4th-round pick

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL-leading Eagles have bolstered their offense by acquiring running back Jay Ajayi from the Miami Dolphins for a fourth-round pick in 2018.

The big move was announced hours before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Ajayi has 465 yards rushing and is averaging 3.4 yards per carry. He ran for 1,272 yards last season, including three 200-yard games.

LeGarrette Blount leads Philadelphia with 467 yards rushing and is averaging 4.7 yards per carry. The Eagles (7-1) have the fifth-ranked run offense and have won six straight games.

___

___

