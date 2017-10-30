Trump, first lady welcome ghosts, goblins on Halloween eve

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are welcoming ghosts, goblins and everything in between to the White House for trick-or-treating on Halloween eve.

The first lady announced last week that children from more than 20 schools in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia were invited to the festivities on the South Lawn. Military families and members of community organizations are also attending.

Pumpkins carved with the likenesses of past presidents decorate the south entrance of the White House. Black spiders hang from webs spun between the portico’s columns, and a sign over an awning proclaimed “Halloween at the White House 2017.”

Trick-or-treaters are taking home presidential M&M’s, home-baked cookies and other candy.

Federal agencies, including NASA, are handing out goodies.