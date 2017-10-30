Shelter director resigns after dogs escape euthanasia order

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — The executive director of a shelter in Maine where two pit bulls disappeared after being ordered euthanized has resigned.

Lisa Smith resigned two days after the dogs went missing from the Humane Society Waterville Area.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court upheld an order on Oct. 24 that the dogs should be put down after killing a Boston terrier and seriously injuring its owner. The owner of the pit bulls took them out of the shelter that afternoon for a walk, and then reported that they had escaped.

Winslow Police Chief Shawn O’Leary says he believes the disappearance was the result of a coordinated effort to save the dogs.

Smith says the shelter was “deceived” about the missing dogs.