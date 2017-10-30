New challenge to New Jersey protective dune plan launched

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey homeowners have been fighting Gov. Chris Christie’s plan to build protective sand dunes since he announced the effort months after Superstorm Sandy.

They’ve lost at almost every turn.

But five years after the storm, the latest challenge might have the best chance of succeeding out of the half-dozen that have gone before judges thus far.

A condominium association in Berkeley Township is fighting New Jersey’s attempt to seize part of their privately owned beach for the dune project.

The existing 25-foot-tall dune is taller than what the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to build there.

It effectively protected the 386 small houses behind it during Sandy.

The case will be heard Friday in state Superior Court by the same judge that has ruled against dune objectors twice before.