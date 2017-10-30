AP Top Political News at 12:25 a.m. EDT
2017-10-30
First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe
Trump campaign aide steps to center of Russia probe
Tech companies find more signs of Russian election activity
The Latest: First indictments, guilty plea in Russia probe
National security leaders say war authority sufficient
Trump vows justice as US captures key Benghazi militant
Trump fumes as Mueller probe enters new phase with charges
US court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy
Rebel GOP members win deal on property taxes as plan shifts
Trump enjoys early success with GOP-led Senate on judges