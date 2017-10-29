Talk of the Town – Annie’s Hope and STL Teen Challenge

Share this: Facebook

The mission of Annie’s Hope is to provide comprehensive support services to children, teens and their families who are grieving the death of someone significant.Teen Challenge of St. Louis is dedicated to restoring broken lives by offering a transformative 4-14 month residential program based on Christian principles to help men and women overcome addictions and return to society as productive citizens. Our program is holistic – we are concerned with the body, mind, and spirit of those who come to us for help. Teen Challenge’s mission is to help individuals become mentally sound, emotionally balanced, socially adjusted, physically well, and spiritually alive.