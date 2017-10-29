Barcelona braces for march to reject Catalan independence

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Catalonia’s main city Barcelona is bracing for a new day of protests over an independence declaration that led to the regional government’s dismissal by Spain.

Societat Civil Catalan has called for those who oppose Catalan independence to march at noon Sunday (1100 GMT; 7 a.m. EDT).

Organizers say the march’s goal is to defend Spain’s unity and reject “an unprecedented attack in the history of democracy.” Their slogan will be “We are all Catalonia. Common sense for coexistence!” Members of the central government and main pro-union parties are expected to join.

Three weeks ago, the same group organized a mass rally that brought hundreds of thousands onto Barcelona’s streets.

No pro-independence marches were expected Sunday. Catalonia’s ousted leader has called for Catalans to engage in peaceful opposition.