UK official apologizes for Harvey Weinstein remark

LONDON (AP) — A British Cabinet minister has apologized after joking that being interviewed by a senior BBC radio presenter was like “going into Harvey Weinstein’s bedroom.”

Environment Secretary Michael Gove sent a tweet apologizing “unreservedly” for making a “clumsy attempt at humour” when the BBC’s John Humphrys, known for his tough interviewing style, asked what it was like to appear on the network’s flagship morning radio program “Today.”

Gove replied: “Sometimes I think going into the studio with you, John, is a bit like going into Harvey Weinstein’s bedroom. You just pray you emerge with your dignity intact.”

Female U.K. political leaders, including Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, were aghast. Sturgeon tweeted that “women being abused and raped is not a laughing matter. And it doesn’t make us ‘humourless’ to say so.”