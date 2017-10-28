Saturday, October 28, 2017
AP Top Sports News at 12:24 a.m. EDT
2017-10-28
Bellinger, Dodgers top Astros 6-2 to tie World Series 2-all
Gurriel banned 5 games in 2018 for racist gesture at Darvish
Comeback! No. 6 Ohio State rallies to beat No. 2 Penn State
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Statements for Ohio State, Notre Dame
Keuchel warming up for Series rematch with Kershaw in Game 5
Texans owner apologizes again; attempts to explain comment
No. 8 Miami stays unbeaten, tops North Carolina 24-19
Saturday’s best
Rudolph shines in rain, No. 11 Oklahoma St. beats No. 22 WVU