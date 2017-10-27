Schumer blasts ‘foot dragging’ on China trade probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat says he’ll block two of President Donald Trump’s key nominees unless the Commerce Department picks up the pace on its investigation of China’s trade practices involving the aluminum and steel industries.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said he’ll hold up two Commerce Department undersecretaries until Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross stops “foot dragging on this critical investigation” of China’s subsidies of the two industries.

The administration in August announced that it would investigate whether China’s aluminum and steel industry trade practices are a national security threat to the U.S. That could lead to a crackdown on imports.

Schumer says the probe isn’t going anywhere and that “President Trump has been nothing more than a paper tiger” despite talking tough on China’s trade practices.