RedOne releases Latin-flavored ‘Boom Boom’ with Daddy Yankee

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning producer RedOne says that what the world needs now is positive music, and he’s teamed up with Latin superstar Daddy Yankee to deliver it.

RedOne on Friday released “Boom Boom,” a new single featuring French Montana, Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane and Daddy Yankee, whom he credits with taking it to the next level.

“I had the song first, I had French Montana in it, I had Dinah Jane in it, and … I felt the song was almost there but needed that extra thing,” RedOne said Thursday in an interview with The Associated Press.

“After thinking about Daddy Yankee I was like, ‘I’m going to try to get Daddy Yankee no matter what, I don’t care how but I will do it’. … Thank God it happened. He loved the idea, he loved the song. We went in the studio and the chemistry between me and him was so on point. … I was blown away. We just connected as we always knew each other.”

RedOne, who has produced Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj, calls the song “an explosion of positive energy the world needs at this time.” He wrote and produced it, and also sings on the track, which samples “Lady (Hear Me Tonight)” by French house duo Modjo.

A video, filmed in Los Angeles, various locations in Morocco and different parts of the Saharan Desert, had more than 8 million views by noon Friday.

RedOne, who was born in Morocco, seemed especially proud to show his native country to his colleagues. “The whole experience was very, very, very special,” he said.

To Daddy Yankee, the best part of working with RedOne was their instant chemistry. “It seemed like we had worked together forever. The energy was genuine and I knew I had a new ally and friend in music,” the Puerto Rican star of Reggaeton told the AP in an email.

Daddy Yankee added: “I take with me beautiful memories of Morocco. It has so many exotic places that impress you. The experience in the Sahara Desert was definitely unforgettable. I didn’t know you could camp in the desert and have all the luxuries available to you.”

RedOne is also known for his work with Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Marc Anthony. “Spanish music and Latin music always have been in me,” he said.

Asked about the runaway success this year of the hit “Despacito,” he said it is “a perfect example that the world needs that kind of songs.”

“Now more than ever the world needs positive music and a positive feel,” he said. “Latin music is an amazing thing. The world is reacting because the world needs Latin music. It is a feel-good music.”

___

___

