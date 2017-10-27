Profit soars at Exxon and Chevron on higher oil prices

DALLAS (AP) — Buoyed by higher oil prices, profits are soaring at Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

Exxon said Friday that it earned nearly $4 billion in the third quarter, and Chevron made $2 billion. Both were about 50 percent higher than the same quarter last year.

When the year is done, analysts expect both companies to far surpass their 2016 results and keep on earning big profits next year. The relatively small profits that followed the crash in crude prices appear to be in their rearview mirror.

Chevron CEO John Watson says oil companies are a resilient bunch. He says they have bounced back partly by being more selective in their choice of new projects, pursuing only the ones that are lowest in cost to complete.