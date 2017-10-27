North Korean ‘masterminds’ evade Kim Jong Nam murder trial

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — At a trial that could send two Southeast Asian women to the gallows, Malaysian prosecutors are shining a light on several men at large they say masterminded and played crucial roles in carrying out the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong’s Un’s estranged half brother.

The lone defendants, an Indonesian and a Vietnamese, say they are innocent, duped by the men into participating in February’s attack at Kuala Lumpur’s international airport, which they say they thought was a harmless prank for a TV show. If found guilty, they face a mandatory death sentence.

Both the prosecutors and the defense team say a lot more is going to be revealed in the weeks ahead about the men, who outside of court they acknowledge are believed to be North Korean citizens.