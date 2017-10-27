New harassment claims against ‘Game Change’ journalist

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CNN reported Friday that four more women have leveled allegations of sexual harassment against journalist Mark Halperin.

The news channel said that one woman is claiming Halperin masturbated in front of her.

CNN said a second woman alleged that the “Game Change” co-author threw her against a restaurant window and threatened to derail her career after she rebuffed him.

The four women, who were not identified in the CNN report, said the encounters took place between the late 1980s and 2006, during which time Halperin worked at ABC News.

CNN said that Halperin denied that he masturbated in front of anyone or physically assaulted or threatened anyone.

He issued a lengthy apology on Twitter, apologizing for causing pain and anguish to the women he said he mistreated.

The new allegations bring the number of women accusing Halperin of sexual misconduct to about 12.

The journalist has been suspended from his role as a MSNBC contributor, while a follow-up book to “Game Change” was canceled by Penguin Press and HBO dropped plans for a miniseries based on it.