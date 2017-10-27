Merck reports 3Q loss

KENILWORTH, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. is reporting a third-quarter loss of $56 million after a profit in the same period a year earlier, but it still beat Wall Street expectations.

The Kenilworth, New Jersey, on Friday posted a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.11 per share. That’s 8 cents better than industry analysts had forecast, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.91 to $3.97 per share, with revenue in the range of $40 billion to $40.5 billion.

