Israeli judoka wins gold in UAE but not under Israel flag

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Israeli judoka has won a gold medal at a competition held in Abu Dhabi, though he did not compete under the Israeli flag.

Tal Flicker won gold on Thursday in the men’s under-66 kilogram (145 pounds) competition at the Judo Grand-Slam Abu Dhabi 2017.

He competed under the International Judo Federation flag as the United Arab Emirates, like many Arab countries, does not have diplomatic ties with Israel and remain opposed to its occupation of lands Palestinians want for a future state. Only Egypt and Jordan host Israeli Embassies in the Mideast.

At the award ceremony, Flicker could be seen on the podium apparently mouthing the words to the “Hatikvah,” the Israeli national anthem. The Judo federation flag flew above him.