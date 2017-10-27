Trump greets kids in Oval Office for early Halloween treats

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has welcomed the children of White House reporters into the Oval Office for some early Halloween treats.

The president dispensed plenty of candy and compliments to the costumed youngsters.

Trump called the children “beautiful.” And he congratulated their parents for doing a good job — at least of raising kids if not in their coverage of the White House.

Trump also asked the youngsters how they get treated by the press. He predicted it’s better than “anybody in the world.”