As some New Orleans music stars fade away, others are rising

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With this week’s death of Fats Domino, a generation of New Orleans musical royalty fades further away.

But some of the stars who helped put New Orleans on the musical map in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s are still performing, like Dr. John, Irma Thomas, Aaron Neville and Deacon John Moore.

And younger New Orleans-born stars continue to make their mark: Harry Connick Jr., Jon Batiste and members of the musical Marsalis family, among others.

Experts who study the New Orleans music scene say the city is still fertile ground for budding musicians — those who want to preserve the traditional musical styles and those who innovate.