Tillerson expects good discussion as he meets UN Syria envoy

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday predicted having a “good discussion” with the U.N.’s Syria envoy about the country, where the radical Islamic State group has seen its territory shrink.

America’s top diplomat was using a stop in Geneva on his way home from a trip to the Middle East and South Asia to meet with Staffan de Mistura, before the U.N. envoy was set to address the U.N. Security Council by videoconference later in the day.

Tillerson made few remarks before the two men met at the U.S. mission.

“We’ll have a good discussion about that and maybe I’ll have something for you about it later,” he said.

Officials said Tillerson had initially planned to meet with officials from the U.N. refugee and migration agencies and the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, but hadn’t confirmed a meeting with de Mistura.

Russia-backed Syrian government forces as well as U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led troops have significantly reduced the territory controlled by IS across Syria. The U.S.-backed forces recently ousted IS from their so-called capital, Raqqa.