Masked youths firebomb Greek police station, nobody injured

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say a group of masked youths attacked a northern Athens police station with firebombs and escaped without causing any injury.

The pre-dawn arson attack Thursday in the Greek capital’s Pefki district has caused damage to cars parked outside the police station and to the entrance of the building.

Police say about 10 people had been involved.

No arrests have been made, and no group has claimed responsibility. Similar attacks are routinely claimed by domestic anarchist groups.