Labor Dept: Solar and wind jobs to boom over next decade

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump pledges to revive the nation’s struggling coal mines, but new data from the federal agency that tracks employment growth suggests blue-collar job seekers would do better to look to clean energy.

According to projections released this week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the top growing job classification over the next nine years will be solar photovoltaic installers. Those positions are expected to double by 2026.

Wind turbine service technicians came in No. 2, with those jobs projected to grow by more than 96 percent.

Though coal miners did not make the federal list of fastest growing jobs, employment is expected to continue to boom in the oil and gas sector. Derrick operators, roustabouts and rotary drill operators were all listed among the top 30.