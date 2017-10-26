American Airlines 3Q profit falls on higher costs

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is reporting a 15 percent drop in third-quarter profit on higher fuel and labor costs.

However, American sees stronger pricing power in the fourth quarter, reflecting improved demand for both business and leisure travel.

The shares are up in trading before the opening bell.

American said Thursday that it earned $624 million, down from $737 million a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company said it would have earned $1.42 per share, two cents better than the forecast of analysts surveyed by FactSet.

American says a key pricing measure — revenue for each seat flown one mile — will rise between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter. It rose 1.1 percent in the third quarter.