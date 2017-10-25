Street wear bringing steady growth to global luxury market

MILAN (AP) — A new study of the global luxury market says the spread of street wear is helping to usher in a new era of steady growth for the sector.

Consultancy Bain & Company said Wednesday that high-end street wear helped boost global sales of luxury personal goods by 5 percent this year to an estimated 263 billion euros ($309 billion). And the trend is expected to help maintain 5 percent growth through 2020, following two years of flat growth.

The street wear trend is helping to bring the under-22 set into the luxury market, which Bain partner Federica Levato says is good for the longer-term prospects in the industry “since the younger generation seemed a little detached from luxury brands.”

Street wear also attracts shoppers across generations and geographies.