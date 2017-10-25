Right meets left _ maybe they’ll find room in the center?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Right meets left, and maybe they’ll find room in the center?

The North Carolina congressman who heads the House Freedom Caucus has popped in to talk taxes with the Senate’s Democratic leader.

GOP Rep. Mark Meadows requested the meeting after New York Sen. Chuck Schumer scolded Meadows’ group for backing a Senate budget plan that’s shorn of spending cuts favored by the conservative lawmakers.

Meadows said afterward: “I thought that it was important that we have a real discussion.” And he said, “actually, we had a good discussion about tax reform.”

Schumer was asked if there might be an opportunity for common ground. His reply: “No comments. What do you think?”