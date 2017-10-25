Police calm tempers as Thais queue for king’s funeral

BANGKOK (AP) — The Latest on the funeral of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej (all times local):

1 p.m.

Police are trying to calm occasional flare-ups of tension among mourners who’ve waited under the hot sun to enter the cordoned-off area in Bangkok where elaborate ceremonies and processions for King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s (POO-mee-pon AH-dun-yaa-det) funeral will take place.

There have been accusations of queue jumping and sharp exchanges between some of the black-clad mourners, many of whom have endured heat and tropical downpours for at least a day as they waited to enter.

Volunteers are handing out water as the crowds slowly move through security checks into the historic royal quarter.

Mourner Banterng Saeuong proudly says “I was born in the reign of King Rama 9,” as Bhumibol is also known. “This is the most important event in my lifetime.”