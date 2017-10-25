Open
Close
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Home » Political News » AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

Trump says Clinton team funding for Russia info ‘a disgrace’

Refugee advocates denounce Trump’s latest order

On JFK documents, Trump squeezed over disclosure

No GOP dam break: Senators rally behind Trump and his agenda

Trump on Xi: “Now some people might call him the king”

Trump, GOP at odds over using 401(k)s to pay for tax cuts

Actress accuses George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind

Texas House speaker who slowed conservative agenda retires

Bannon’s war exposes GOP donor divisions

Vice President Pence to visit Israel and Egypt in December

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.