Senate intelligence panel votes to renew surveillance law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Intelligence Committee voted Tuesday to reauthorize a key, widely used foreign surveillance law that is set to expire at the end of the year.

The vote was 12-3 to advance the measure to the full Senate. There is bipartisan support for the surveillance law, which allows U.S. Intelligence agencies to collect information on foreigners abroad, but some lawmakers are seeking provisions they claim will better protect Americans’ communications.

“This bill reauthorizes our nation’s most valuable intelligence collection authorities and ensures that the men and women of the intelligence committee and our law enforcement agencies have the tools and authorities they need to keep us safe,” said Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the ranking Democrat on the committee, said the bill strengthens judicial and congressional oversight of the government’s queries of lawfully collected U.S. person data. “It is a good compromise bill that addresses privacy and civil liberties concerns while maintaining a critical tool essential for our intelligence and law enforcement professionals to protect the nation,” he said.

The bill would extend the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to