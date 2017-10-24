Prosecutors reprise Menendez’s ‘threat’ to State Dept.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former State Department official has finished testifying about a meeting with U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez that is central to the government’s bribery case against the New Jersey Democrat.

On cross-examination Tuesday, prosecutors showed an email in which William Brownfield wrote that Menendez “threatened” to hold a public hearing if a port security contract in the Dominican Republic wasn’t resolved.

Brownfield had testified Monday during questioning by defense attorneys that he didn’t feel Menendez threatened him at the May 2012 meeting, even though a staffer who was present characterized it that way.

An indictment charges Menendez took bribes from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEL’-gehn) in exchange for lobbying for Melgen’s business interests, including the port contract.

The trial is in its eighth week.