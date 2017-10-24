APNewsBreak: Review to confirm Rohingya ‘ethnic cleansing’

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials are preparing a recommendation for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to declare that “ethnic cleansing” is occurring against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims.

That assessment would raise pressure on the Trump administration and American lawmakers to consider new sanctions on a country that had been lauded for its democratic transition.

Officials familiar with the process say Tillerson could receive the recommendation as early as this week. He will then decide on whether to adopt the advice of his agency’s policy experts and lawyers.

The officials weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the internal process and requested anonymity.

Myanmar’s still-powerful military is accused of a brutal crackdown on Rohingya in Rakhine State that has caused more than 600,000 refugees to flee to Bangladesh.