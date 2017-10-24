Open
Close
Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

Latest front in Weinstein scandal: Statehouses say ‘me too’

Witnesses say they saw suspect leave pier after shooting

Federal court clears way for immigrant teen to get abortion

Doping scandal roils another sport: Dogsledding

Lawmakers seek probe of power contract to Zinke neighbor

FBI: Evidence shows Newtown shooter had sex interest in kids

US considers higher entry fees at 17 popular national parks

Senate passes $36.5B disaster aid bill; Trump signature next

US probes 2nd Air Canada jet safety event in San Francisco

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.