AP Top Political News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

Tuesday, October 24, 2017
The Latest: 2 Republican senators denounce Donald Trump

GOP senators blister Trump, reveal party at war with itself

Trump allows refugee admissions to resume with new screening

The Latest: Refugee admissions into US to resume

GOP Sen. Flake, a vocal Trump critic, won’t seek re-election

Federal court clears way for immigrant teen to get abortion

As panel questions Trump associates, GOP launches new probes

AP source: Clinton camp helped fund Trump dossier research

Senate GOP moves to repeal consumer rule

The Latest: Senate votes to repeal consumer rule

