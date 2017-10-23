Switzerland: 8 people hurt during ax attack in small town

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss police say eight people were hurt, at least one of them seriously, during an ax attack in a small northeastern town that ended with the suspect’s arrest. The alleged assailant, a 17-year-old Latvian boy, lived locally and studied at a vocational school.

Deputy regional police chief Sigi Rueegg said the assailant first attacked a couple in a central square in Flums Sunday evening. Their eight-month-old baby fell out of a pram but wasn’t attacked. Passers-by tried to intervene.

The attacker stole a car, which he crashed, then continued on foot. He attacked two people in their cars outside a gas station before police shot at, Tasered and arrested the suspect.

Prosecutors said Monday previous reports to authorities that the boy talked about violence could point to a “personality disorder.”