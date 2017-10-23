In Africa, US envoy Haley voices concern over South Sudan

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the U.N. says her government will continue sending aid to South Sudan despite the stalling of a peace process to end the civil war that has killed tens of thousands.

Nikki Haley spoke Monday in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa after meeting with Ethiopian and African Union leaders to discuss Africa’s peace and security challenges.

Haley said South Sudan’s president “doesn’t care if we pull USAID. He doesn’t care if his people suffer. That’s the concern we have.” Haley warned South Sudan could become a breeding ground for extremist groups amid the suffering.

South Sudan plunged into conflict in December 2013 after a dispute in the capital Juba between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and his deputy at the time, rebel leader Riek Machar.