Hear 1st hand what these St. Louisans went through in the Vegas tragedy and what they’re doing to help.

Meet St. Louisans Nathan, Mandy and Tammy (hubby Bryan couldn’t be here) They were on a bucket list trip to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversaries in Las Vegas and were at the Harvest 91 Music Festival when the unheard of began. Hear their perspective from where they were in what turned out to be the largest mass shooting in modern history. They’re wanting to help other survivors and families of victims with a Washer Tournament Nov. 5th. Sign up here now.





Thanks for coming in and sharing your story…good luck at the washer tourney.

